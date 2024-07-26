Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 66,297 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,070,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,032,453,000 after buying an additional 4,612,764 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 669.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,348,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,250 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 454.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,586,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,103 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,384,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $717,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 57,318,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,836,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,629 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.55. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

