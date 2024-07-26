Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,818 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 24,095 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Sunrun by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. USCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $17.48 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $22.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. The firm had revenue of $458.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RUN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,741 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $25,871.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,766,315.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,741 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $25,871.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,766,315.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 9,248 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $138,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,252,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,712 shares of company stock valued at $3,706,261 in the last 90 days. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.