Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 48.8% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 110,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 36,359 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,326,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,114,000 after acquiring an additional 115,899 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 572.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 186,413 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on SHO shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Baird R W raised Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of SHO opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.17. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $217.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

