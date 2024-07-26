Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Trading Up 37.7%

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN – Get Free Report) shares were up 37.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Approximately 1,588,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 3,202,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

Surgical Innovations Group Trading Up 18.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.19 million, a P/E ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.54.

Surgical Innovations Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surgical Innovations Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Surgical Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgical Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.