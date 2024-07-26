Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 350.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth $265,000.

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of -0.25. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.45.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.10). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 711.17% and a negative return on equity of 161.40%. The business had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AnaptysBio news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AnaptysBio news, Director Dennis M. Fenton sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $45,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,181.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,900 shares of company stock worth $484,824 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. SVB Leerink began coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.89.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

