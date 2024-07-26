Swiss National Bank Sells 7,000 Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TaskUs were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of TaskUs by 326.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 37,505 shares during the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TaskUs alerts:

TaskUs Trading Down 0.1 %

TASK stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. TaskUs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $17.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $227.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.50 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 16.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TaskUs from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of TaskUs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TaskUs

TaskUs Profile

(Free Report)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TASK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.