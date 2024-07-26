SysGroup (LON:SYS) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.24

SysGroup plc (LON:SYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34.24 ($0.44) and traded as low as GBX 33.50 ($0.43). SysGroup shares last traded at GBX 34 ($0.44), with a volume of 60,389 shares traded.

SysGroup Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.29 million, a PE ratio of -3,355.00 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 34.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 32.53.

About SysGroup

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of managed information technology (IT) and cloud hosting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Managed IT Services and Value Added Resale. It offers consultancy services, such as strategic reviews, cloud consultancy, security assessments, incident response planning, platform migration, and architecture audits.

See Also

