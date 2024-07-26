Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Short Interest Up 166.7% in July

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sysmex Stock Performance
Shares of SSMXY stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.84. Sysmex has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.12.
About Sysmex
