T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $115.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.00.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,444 shares of company stock valued at $740,408 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TROW. Evercore ISI cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

