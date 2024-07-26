TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.25

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $16.97, with a volume of 12286 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of TaskUs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TaskUs in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TaskUs from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on TaskUs from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.04.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $227.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.50 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 16.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TASK. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 326.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of TaskUs by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 37,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 71,621 shares in the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

