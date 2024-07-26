TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Stock Position Lifted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 55,677,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,174,931,000 after buying an additional 10,654,993 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,262,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,580,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in TC Energy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,161,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,155,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in TC Energy by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,706,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $652,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $41.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.75. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $42.04.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 17.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.85%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

