TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for TC Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Shares of TRP opened at $41.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $42.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. TC Energy had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in TC Energy by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 144.85%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

