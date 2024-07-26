TC Energy Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TC Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.26 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.37%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$55.87.

TSE TRP opened at C$57.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$43.70 and a 52-week high of C$58.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$53.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$52.72.

In other news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,330 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.15, for a total value of C$70,689.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,767.90. In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.15, for a total value of C$70,689.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,767.90. Also, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.53, for a total transaction of C$29,227.38. Insiders have sold a total of 6,876 shares of company stock worth $299,917 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 147.69%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

