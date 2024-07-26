TC Energy Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TC Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share.
TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.26 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.37%.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRP
TC Energy Stock Performance
TSE TRP opened at C$57.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$43.70 and a 52-week high of C$58.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$53.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$52.72.
Insider Activity at TC Energy
In other news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,330 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.15, for a total value of C$70,689.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,767.90. In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.15, for a total value of C$70,689.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,767.90. Also, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.53, for a total transaction of C$29,227.38. Insiders have sold a total of 6,876 shares of company stock worth $299,917 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
TC Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 147.69%.
TC Energy Company Profile
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TC Energy
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Is Now the Time to Invest? ServiceNow Stock Sent to New Highs
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Leading Healthcare Provider Stock Soars on Earnings Beat
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- AstraZeneca Shares Fall Despite EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.