TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.75

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.75 and last traded at $41.63, with a volume of 70181 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

TC Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.75.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in TC Energy in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

