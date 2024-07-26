TD Cowen Lowers Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $80.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CNC. Baird R W upgraded shares of Centene to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

CNC stock opened at $67.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Centene has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.79.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Centene by 154.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

