TD Cowen Raises Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Price Target to $76.00

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Enova International from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Enova International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Enova International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Enova International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

Get Enova International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Enova International

Enova International Trading Up 4.6 %

NYSE ENVA opened at $81.20 on Wednesday. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $81.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a current ratio of 13.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.45.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Enova International had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $628.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Enova International will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Enova International

In other Enova International news, insider Kirk Chartier sold 41,303 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $2,484,788.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,064,107.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enova International news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,750 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $110,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,921.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirk Chartier sold 41,303 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $2,484,788.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,064,107.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,732,873 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enova International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enova International in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.