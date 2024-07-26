Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Acquires 2,402 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.9% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,388 shares of company stock worth $21,497,609. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $167.28 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.