Team (NYSE:TISI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE TISI opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. Team has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.30.

Get Team alerts:

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 89.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Team Company Profile

In other Team news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $33,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,559,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,928,420.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 12,922 shares of company stock worth $96,510 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.