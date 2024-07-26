Team (NYSE:TISI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Team Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of NYSE TISI opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. Team has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.30.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 89.91%.
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.
