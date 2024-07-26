Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given “Neutral” Rating at KGI Securities

KGI Securities reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $236.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.75.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $220.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $702.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.83 and a 200 day moving average of $191.38. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $278.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

