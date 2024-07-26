Tesla (TSLA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/25/2024 – Tesla had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KGI Securities. They now have a $236.00 price target on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $225.00 to $220.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Tesla had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Tesla had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $248.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $274.00 to $258.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $230.00.

7/24/2024 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $162.00 to $215.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

7/23/2024 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Glj Research from $22.86 to $24.86. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/23/2024 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $134.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Tesla had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Tesla had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $225.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Tesla had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Tesla had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2024 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $197.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $147.00.

7/12/2024 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $182.00 to $274.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/12/2024 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Tesla had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Tesla had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $175.00 to $248.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $120.00 to $130.00.

7/9/2024 – Tesla had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

7/5/2024 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at China Renaissance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.

7/3/2024 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $126.00 to $134.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/3/2024 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $275.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/3/2024 – Tesla had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

7/3/2024 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $160.00 to $180.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/3/2024 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $162.00 price target on the stock.

7/3/2024 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $222.00 to $254.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2024 – Tesla had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

7/1/2024 – Tesla had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2024 – Tesla had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2024 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2024 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2024 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at New Street Research. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

6/24/2024 – Tesla had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

6/20/2024 – Tesla had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock.

6/20/2024 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $293.00 to $227.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2024 – Tesla had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2024 – Tesla had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

6/12/2024 – Tesla had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

6/12/2024 – Tesla had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock.

6/12/2024 – Tesla had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

6/10/2024 – Tesla had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $220.25 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $278.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.83 and a 200-day moving average of $191.38. The firm has a market cap of $702.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,064,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,844,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,155,878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,765,933,000 after acquiring an additional 458,804 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,329 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25,990.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,541,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

