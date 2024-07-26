Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Robert W. Stallings Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $10,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,156.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $66.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.30. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $72.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $472.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on Texas Capital Bancshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 60,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 40.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.