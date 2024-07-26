TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of TGTX opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.87 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.44. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $23.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 713.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

TGTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TGTX

TG Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.