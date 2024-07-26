The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER) Shares Down 17.5%

The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER – Get Free Report) shares traded down 17.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26.20 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 32.60 ($0.42). 102,812 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 586% from the average session volume of 14,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.50 ($0.51).

The Brighton Pier Group Trading Down 17.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 43.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 47.78. The company has a market cap of £12.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anne Martin bought 10,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £4,869.45 ($6,297.79). Company insiders own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

The Brighton Pier Group Company Profile

The Brighton Pier Group PLC operates leisure and entertainment assets in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates Brighton Palace Pier that offers a range of attractions, including two arcades and eighteen funfair rides, as well as various on-site hospitality and catering facilities, as well as leisure centers.

