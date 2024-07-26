The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock Position Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,724,000 after purchasing an additional 22,099 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,588,000 after buying an additional 13,352 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 529,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,533,000 after buying an additional 41,907 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 381,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after buying an additional 64,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $11,729,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $151,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 0.7 %

CAKE opened at $36.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average is $36.30. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $41.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm had revenue of $891.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 49.54%.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

