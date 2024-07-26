The Chemours Company (CC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Chemours has a payout ratio of 29.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chemours to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Chemours Price Performance

NYSE:CC opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average is $26.70. Chemours has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $38.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.67% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chemours will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Chemours in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.38.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

