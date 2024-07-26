The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in The Ensign Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $635,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Macquarie assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.83.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

ENSG opened at $136.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.31. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.79 and a fifty-two week high of $142.01.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $40,764.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $40,764.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,703 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.