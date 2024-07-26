The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3,262.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $99.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.12, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.87 and a 1 year high of $183.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.32%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232 in the last three months. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.63.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

