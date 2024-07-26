The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 17,005 shares during the period. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Mirova lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirova now owns 30,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,163,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,612,000 after purchasing an additional 140,416 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bernstein Bank increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.63.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $99.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.87 and a 12-month high of $183.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.32%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

