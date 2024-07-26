The First Bancshares, Inc. (FBMS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 8th

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.

First Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 28.9% annually over the last three years.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

First Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of FBMS opened at $30.26 on Friday. First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $32.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $104.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FBMS shares. StockNews.com upgraded First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on First Bancshares from $29.50 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on First Bancshares

About First Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.