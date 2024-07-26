The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 22,571 Shares

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 22,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $227,515.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,650,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,634,772. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 29,088 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $276,917.76.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Price Performance

Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Matisse Capital bought a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 69,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

