The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,344 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,704,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,119,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $491,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,290 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,335,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,633,000 after acquiring an additional 559,019 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,074,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,366,000 after acquiring an additional 495,192 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 793.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 325,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,156,000 after acquiring an additional 288,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,896,840.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,309 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.4 %

HIG opened at $102.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.82 and a 52 week high of $106.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.36%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

