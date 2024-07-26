The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 150 ($1.94) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Pebble Group in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of PEBB stock opened at GBX 56 ($0.72) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 58.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 60.09. The Pebble Group has a twelve month low of GBX 48.60 ($0.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 100 ($1.29). The company has a market capitalization of £93.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1,866.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.62.

The Pebble Group plc sells digital commerce, products, and related services to the promotional merchandise industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional products and related services to various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health, beauty, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

