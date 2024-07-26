The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 150 ($1.94) target price on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Pebble Group in a research note on Thursday.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on PEBB
The Pebble Group Trading Up 1.8 %
The Pebble Group Company Profile
The Pebble Group plc sells digital commerce, products, and related services to the promotional merchandise industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional products and related services to various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health, beauty, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Pebble Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Is Now the Time to Invest? ServiceNow Stock Sent to New Highs
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Leading Healthcare Provider Stock Soars on Earnings Beat
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- AstraZeneca Shares Fall Despite EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for The Pebble Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pebble Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.