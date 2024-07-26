The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Director Joanne Stringfield Sells 380 Shares of Stock

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) Director Joanne Stringfield sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $10,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

The Pennant Group Price Performance

PNTG stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $877.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.01. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $156.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.01 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 2.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PNTG shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Pennant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in The Pennant Group by 3,805.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Further Reading

