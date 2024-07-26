The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Holdings Lowered by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth about $13,952,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in St. Joe by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 235,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,178,000 after acquiring an additional 68,500 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth about $2,411,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in St. Joe in the 1st quarter worth about $2,097,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in St. Joe by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 119,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

St. Joe Stock Up 4.1 %

JOE opened at $63.62 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $45.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.08 and a 200-day moving average of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 1.27.

St. Joe Increases Dividend

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.10%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Insider Activity

In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $3,320,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,167,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,705,774.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 65,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $3,815,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,288,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,329,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $3,320,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,167,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,705,774.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,470,865. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

