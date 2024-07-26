The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 96.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTD. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 119.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 194.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 889.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTD. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $6,335,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,605,138.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,337,951.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $6,335,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,605,138.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,909 shares of company stock worth $27,162,851. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $90.88 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $102.67. The firm has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.72 and a 200-day moving average of $85.59.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

