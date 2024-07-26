Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX) Shares Down 18.2%

Tortilla Mexican Grill plc (LON:MEX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 18.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 51.10 ($0.66). 145,374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 105,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.50 ($0.81).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tortilla Mexican Grill
Tortilla Mexican Grill Stock Down 3.4 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Tortilla Mexican Grill news, insider Andy Naylor bought 9,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £4,998.78 ($6,465.05). 41.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Tortilla Mexican Grill Company Profile
Tortilla Mexican Grill plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates, manages, and franchises Mexican restaurants under the Tortilla and Chilango brands in the United Kingdom and the Middle East. The company was formerly known as Tortilla Mexican Grill Limited and changed its name to Tortilla Mexican Grill plc in September 2021.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tortilla Mexican Grill
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Tortilla Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortilla Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.