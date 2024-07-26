Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX) Shares Down 18.2%

Tortilla Mexican Grill plc (LON:MEX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 18.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 51.10 ($0.66). 145,374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 105,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.50 ($0.81).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £20.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1,770.67 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,322.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 56.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 50.02.

In other Tortilla Mexican Grill news, insider Andy Naylor bought 9,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £4,998.78 ($6,465.05). 41.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tortilla Mexican Grill plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates, manages, and franchises Mexican restaurants under the Tortilla and Chilango brands in the United Kingdom and the Middle East. The company was formerly known as Tortilla Mexican Grill Limited and changed its name to Tortilla Mexican Grill plc in September 2021.

