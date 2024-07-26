Totally (LON:TLY) Shares Down 29.4%

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 29.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10). 2,805,729 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 343% from the average session volume of 633,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.63 ($0.14).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target on shares of Totally in a report on Wednesday.

Get Totally alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Totally

Totally Price Performance

Totally Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.71 million, a P/E ratio of -515.00 and a beta of 0.50.

(Get Free Report)

Totally plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Elective Care, and Corporate Wellbeing segments. The company provides urgent treatment centres which manages front door to A&E departments; NHS 111, GP out of hours services; and clinical assessment services providing telephonic access to multidisciplinary teams of clinicians, and acute visiting services as part of an integrated care system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Totally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Totally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.