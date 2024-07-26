Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $145.41

Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 145.41 ($1.88) and traded as low as GBX 142 ($1.84). Town Centre Securities shares last traded at GBX 143 ($1.85), with a volume of 3,486 shares changing hands.

Town Centre Securities Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £59.53 million, a PE ratio of -238.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.44, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 145.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 139.05.

Town Centre Securities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Town Centre Securities PLC (the "Company") is a public limited company domiciled in the United Kingdom. Its shares are listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The address of its registered office is Town Centre House, The Merrion Centre, Leeds LS2 8LY. The principal activities of the group during the period remained those of property investment, development and trading and the provision of car parking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Town Centre Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Centre Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.