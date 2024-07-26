TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Stake Lifted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,617 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in TowneBank by 43,600.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in TowneBank by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank Trading Up 3.8 %

TOWN stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.90. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $33.93.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $174.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.20 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TowneBank

TowneBank Profile

(Free Report)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.