TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Stake Lifted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,617 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in TowneBank by 43,600.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in TowneBank by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.
TowneBank Trading Up 3.8 %
TOWN stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.90. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $33.93.
TowneBank Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.
TowneBank Profile
TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
