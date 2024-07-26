Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Short Interest Up 242.9% in July

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 242.9% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Toyota Industries Price Performance

TYIDY opened at $80.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.67 and its 200-day moving average is $92.16. Toyota Industries has a one year low of $67.32 and a one year high of $106.84.

About Toyota Industries

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells textiles machinery, materials handling equipment, automobiles, and automobile parts in Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides vehicles; gasoline and diesel engines for automobiles and industrial equipment; turbochargers and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors; car electronics comprising DC-DC converters, in-vehicle chargers, on-board chargers and DC-DC converter units, and DC-AC inverters; batteries; and stamping dies, including automotive and lift truck stamping dies.

