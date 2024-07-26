Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Short Interest Up 242.9% in July

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 242.9% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Toyota Industries Price Performance
TYIDY opened at $80.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.67 and its 200-day moving average is $92.16. Toyota Industries has a one year low of $67.32 and a one year high of $106.84.
About Toyota Industries
