Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $305.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSCO. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $254.38.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO opened at $257.44 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $290.38. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.95 and a 200-day moving average of $256.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 744.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 32,316 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.