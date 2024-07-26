TransAlta Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TransAlta in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Separately, CIBC cut their price target on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.17.

TransAlta Stock Up 1.3 %

TA stock opened at C$10.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of C$3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.87. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of C$8.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.97.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.54. TransAlta had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 19.39%. The business had revenue of C$947.00 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at TransAlta

In related news, Senior Officer Blain Mitchell Van Melle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total value of C$96,700.00. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.