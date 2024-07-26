Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. Purchases 57,300 Shares

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $44.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,793,000 after buying an additional 1,458,248 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,854,000 after buying an additional 5,632,493 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,731,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,395,000 after buying an additional 883,416 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,787,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,914,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,507,000 after purchasing an additional 101,288 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC raised their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Compass Point raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.05.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

