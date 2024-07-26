Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Trustmark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trustmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Trustmark from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trustmark currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

Trustmark stock opened at $34.30 on Thursday. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $18.96 and a 52 week high of $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.35.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $283.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.83 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is 35.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Trustmark by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $853,000. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 35,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

