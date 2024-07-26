Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Trustmark from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trustmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Trustmark from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRMK

Trustmark Stock Performance

Shares of TRMK opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average is $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $18.96 and a 12-month high of $35.13.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $283.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.83 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trustmark

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Trustmark by 62.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Trustmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Trustmark by 14.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

(Get Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.