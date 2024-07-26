Tucows (TSE:TC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.08

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$28.08 and traded as high as C$33.00. Tucows shares last traded at C$32.18, with a volume of 6,535 shares changing hands.

Tucows Stock Up 5.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,754.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$352.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 325.23%. The business had revenue of C$117.90 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

