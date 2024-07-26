TUI (LON:TUI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $567.42

TUI AG (LON:TUI – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 567.42 ($7.34) and traded as high as GBX 588.50 ($7.61). TUI shares last traded at GBX 563.50 ($7.29), with a volume of 265,195 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 567.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 574.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of £2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.32.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Royalton, Mora, RIU Hotels & Resorts, Robinson, TUI Blue, TUI Magic Life, Atlantica Hotels & Resorts, Grupotel, Iberotel, Akra Hotels, TUI Suneo, and AQI brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses.

