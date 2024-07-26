TUI (LON:TUI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $567.42

TUI AG (LON:TUI – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 567.42 ($7.34) and traded as high as GBX 588.50 ($7.61). TUI shares last traded at GBX 563.50 ($7.29), with a volume of 265,195 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TUI
TUI Price Performance
TUI Company Profile
TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Royalton, Mora, RIU Hotels & Resorts, Robinson, TUI Blue, TUI Magic Life, Atlantica Hotels & Resorts, Grupotel, Iberotel, Akra Hotels, TUI Suneo, and AQI brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TUI
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.