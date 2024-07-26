Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.60

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.60 and last traded at $58.02, with a volume of 46001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.88.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWST. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.47.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider William Banyai sold 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $29,629.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 345,188 shares in the company, valued at $12,816,830.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $33,788.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,803.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Banyai sold 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $29,629.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 345,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,816,830.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,603 shares of company stock valued at $886,642 in the last quarter. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWST. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 2,912.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

