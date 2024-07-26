UBS Group Raises IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $300.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on IQVIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $263.56.

Shares of IQV opened at $232.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.88. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,445,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 7.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 140,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,070,000 after buying an additional 93,194 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $70,108,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $857,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

