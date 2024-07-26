Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 544,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $284,484,000 after acquiring an additional 136,725 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,192,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 357,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,753,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 45,740.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 291,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,854,000 after buying an additional 290,908 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $363.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $363.01 and a one year high of $574.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $388.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.16.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.67 EPS for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.